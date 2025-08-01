Gwyneth Paltrow’s biographer releases shocking claims against actress

Gwyneth Paltrow biography unleashes secret about inner circle

Gwyneth Paltrow’s newly released biography revealed some jarring details about the actress and her inner circle.

The book, Gwyneth: The Biography, written by Amy Odell, claimed that Paltrow had an unconventional tradition to choose her friends which got the tickets to her movie premieres.

Odell told Page Six Radio on Thursday, July 31, that traditionally celebrities get “four tickets” for their premieres but the Seven actress invited five of her friends to her premieres.

“She would have an entourage and fly around on the private plane if she’s going to film festivals, promoting a movie, whatever she may be doing,” she revealed.

However, there was an additional twist to the story, because Paltrow “seemed to play her friends off of each other for the tickets,” according to one of the sources.

“Other people described to me how to stay in the good graces of somebody like that — I’m sure this is not unique to Gwyneth as a big star — you have to be willing to drop what you’re doing and go hang out with them,” the author continued.

The biography sheds light on various unfavourable expects of Paltrow’s life, including her feuds with old friends and exes, but according to the sources, the Shakespeare in Love actress is not worried about being portrayed in a bad light as she has developed a thick skin.