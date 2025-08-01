Taron Egerton shares his reaction to Wolverine role speculation

Taron Egerton has recently addressed speculation about playing Wolverine in the upcoming X-Men movie.

The Welsh actor, who previously worked with Hugh Jackman in Eddie the Eagle movie, responded to the rumour about playing Wolverine role.

“I feel like it happens every time I take my shirt off in a film,” replied the 35-year-old in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Taron told THR, “The truth of the matter is I don’t look like that when I take my shirt off, unless it’s in a movie where the part needs me to look that way.”

However, the Rocketman actor noted that the “Wolverine thing is almost like a joke at this point”.

“Every time I have a project come out, there’s a moment where people talk about it, and I’m the one person who is not qualified to talk about it,” pointed out Taron.

The Black Bird actor believed that it’s “quite strange,” but “it’s flattering” as well.

“It’s always lovely to think that anybody would want you to play a beloved role,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Taron added, “I think no one is ever going to accept anyone in that role other than Hugh. He’s completely synonymous with it.”