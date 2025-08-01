Anthony Hopkins takes a dig at Kim Kardashian for new project

Kim Kardashian receives mocking message from Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins got brutally honest with Kim Kardashian in his latest social media update.

The 87-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday, July 31, and shared a video of himself in a head mask, that the SKIM founder recently created, and gave his candid thoughts on it.

“Hello Kim, I’m already feeling 10 years younger. Goodbye,” said The Silence of the Lambs star in the video as he recreated his infamous “fava beans and Chianti” slurping noise that he made as the character, Hannibal, with wide eyes and a creepy grin.

“Thank you, Kim. Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner,” the actor wrote in the caption, tagging Kardashian and her brand in the post.

The Hannibal actor’s fans found the dark joke very entertaining, with one commenting, “Are you having Kim for dinner???”

Another one echoed, “Great actor with a great sense of humor!”

A third chimed in, “This is the the best publicity you could get @kimkardashian ! lol. You have to reply. This is so epic!.”

When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star launched the jaw wrap to sculpt the face, she received mixed reviews with some being intrigued “because we all can’t afford face lifts.”

While another said, “This is getting weird, how are we normalizing this,” and another joked, “We’re not going to make it, are we? Humans I mean.”