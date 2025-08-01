Jason Momoa shares one exciting update on ‘Chief of War’

Jason Momoa has recently shared one exciting update on Chief of War.

The Game of Thrones star revealed that his dad Joseph Momoa makes a cameo in the historical drama while speaking on NBC News’ Today Show, aired on July 31.

“Pops is in it, yeah,” he told the outlet.

Jason continued, “He’s blowing the conch shell.”

The Baywatch alum explained that the conch shell wasn’t a made-up role for the series, but his father always took pride in it.

“Any special gathering whatsoever, my dad was always doing that,” said the 45-year-old of conch shell.

Jason added, “To see him all in the in wardrobe was a pretty beautiful moment.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Fast X actor, who belongs from Hawaii and hails from Nanakuli, reflected on the theme of the show.

“This is everything I’ve ever wanted to do, to do something for my culture and my heritage,” mentioned Jason while saying that the series is her passion project.

Dune actor pointed out, “To be honest, guys, I’ve never seen anything quite like this show.”

In a separate interview with PEOPLE, Jason, who co-created and executive-produced the nine-episode series, opened up that the series is based on true events surrounding Hawaii islands.

He mentioned he had no idea how he “got all this” but the actor believed they are here and “grateful”.

“I'm living my dream doing what I love to do. To play my ancestors is such a responsibility. It’s scary and exciting,” he added, who shares two kids with former wife Lisa Bonet

Meanwhile, the Aquaman star also opened up about his father’s presence who played a crucial role in his life.

“My dad is a coach at an outrigger canoe club, which is where I learned how to surf,” continued the actor.

Chief of War’s first two episodes will premiere today on Apple TV+.