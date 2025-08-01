Jenna Ortega reflects on playing Wednesday ahead of season two premiere

Jenna Ortega opened up about playing the spooky and stoic character, Wednesday Addams, in the Wednesday series directed by Tim Burton.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star, during an interview, reflected on playing the iconic character originally created by Charles Addams.

"I (like) her strength and confidence. I think, often, when choosing a character, you will discuss about the character about what makes them ashamed and feel insecure and what is the painful side they hate to admit," she told an Indonesian site VOI.

"Wednesday doesn't have all that and she is firm," she added.

Ortega went on to explain the character, saying, "She's a bit demanding about everything around her and the qualities she has."

"I feel like there are certain things, even when I'm looking for, kind of knowing, okay, either, how she's standing or how she's carrying himself, or how, very, very clearly when something doesn't fit for her or doesn't fit her, I'm starting to lose character," she said.

As one of Tim Burton's new collaborators, Jenna Ortega feels the director knows what he wants from each player. The two of them worked together to explore the best side of Wednesday's character.

Tim Burton added, "I remember on the first day, the first season, Jenna arrived before anyone else, watching everything so she knew more than I knew and that's the beauty side."

Even though they have a script, all characters have the ability to develop the side of the character which is a surprise for the director.

The second season of the Wednesday series will air in two parts: the first part release on August 6 and the second part on September 3 on Netflix.