‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ trailer features origins of evil forces

The Conjuring: Last Rites new trailer dropped, revealing an eerie haunting look of the new storyline.

The supernatural horror film franchise, inspired by real-life cases of investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, set tone for the upcoming finale instalment by reviving a demon from the earliest cases.

The two-minute sneak peek featured Patrick Wilson (Ed) and Vera Farmiga (Lorraine) characters investigating the evil Smurl haunting in the year 1986.

During the investigation, Lorraine realises the demon tormenting Pennsylvanian family is the same entity that they encountered on their very first case.

In the trailer she is heard saying, "We were young, we were scared, we ran away. And after all these years, it wasn't done with our family."

Orion Smith and Madison Lawlor portray young Ed and Lorraine as the trailer takes the viewers back to that event.

The clip also showed a chilling scene of Ed and Lorraine daughter, Judy Warren (Mia Tomlinson), who is now a grown woman during the events of the film.

In the shot the demon's hand can be seen retracting from her shoulder in a spooky scene, while Judy, dressed in a wedding dress, is attacked by her own sinister-looking reflection in a hall of mirrors.

"Lorraine's got this full-bar wifi of clairvoyance, and there's a bar or two that start popping up for Judy," Farmiga told Entertainment Weekly.

She added, "She's obviously inherited this spiritual sensitivity and, of course, it deepens Lorraine's concerns, not just as a mother, but as someone who really understands the burden of those sensibilities."

"Judy has been the quiet force right behind everything that Lorraine does. She's the light. She's the reason that Lorraine still fights when she feels like there's nothing left to give," Farmiga said.

The last chilling journey of the franchise The Conjuring: Last Rites will premiere on September 5.