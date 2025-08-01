James Gunn share details on ‘Superman’ sequel

James Gunn, after the record-breaking success of Superman reboot, the director shared future plans of the franchise.

During an exchange on social media with fans, Gunn revealed that he is about to embark on a press tour for the second season of HBO series Peacemaker as well as writing for the follow-up Superman film.

"Peacemaker press!! And sequel writing!!!" Gunn said on Threads when asked if he was going to have time to relax following the Superman release.

However, Gunn's indication towards writing script for Superman sequel left fans confused as it was at odds with what he said before regarding the continuity of the film.

Previously as per the Deadline the writer, director, and producer said he was working on a new script for a film where Superman would have a major role, but it wasn’t a direct sequel to Superman.

"This is the same movie. Superman has a major role. It's not Superman 2," Gunn clarified.

In an another interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn was asked if he was working on a sequel, and he said, "What I'm working on is in some way I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes. But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily."

Although there are no chances of Superman sequel happing any time soon, the newly released film as per the Deadline on July 31 will pass the $300M mark at the domestic box office, the first one to do so since Matt Reeves' The Batman in 2022.