‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ filming relocates after major setback

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has shifted its filming site due to safety scare.

The new Marvel film starring Sadie Sink, Tom Holland and Zendaya was initially supposed be filmed in Liverpool.

However, according to The Sun, a source said that after the horrific incident during Liverpool FC victory parade in May, which saw 109 people injured, the bosses decided to move away from the city.

The insider said, "The next Spider-Man will be filmed in Glasgow in Scotland."

"Production has started now and locals will see Tom and his co-stars out filming on location. It’s really exciting for film fans living in Glasgow as they will see their city in the next movie." they added.

The tipster further marvelled over how the crew turned the Scottish city into something similar like New York City, saying, "American flags have been planted around town to make it look like New York."

They continued, "It's uncanny when you look at some of the buildings and streets, it looks just like the Big Apple."

Tom is reprising his role as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya, who plays his love interest MJ in the movie. Jacob Batalon is also back as Ned Leeds.

Meanwhile, the Stranger Things actress' role in the film is being kept under wraps but it’s rumoured she will be introduced on screen as X-Men character Jean Grey.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to premiere on July 31, 2026.