Ioan Gruffudd reflects on third ‘Fantastic Four’ movie cancelation

Ioan Gruffud shared his confusion over why third Fantastic Four movie was axed.

Gruffud appeared as Reed Richards in 2005's Fantastic Four also starring Chris Evans, Jessica Alba and Michael Chiklis.

He then later reprised his role in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

In an interview with the Vulture, the Titanic star said that he and his castmates were ready to kick part three of the film, however, 20th Century Fox ultimately decided against it.

"The mindset was that we were going to do three, and I think the second movie was equally successful as the first and equally enjoyable for the fans," he told the outlet.

He went on to gush about his co-star Doug Jones (Silver Surfer), saying, "I particularly loved working with Doug Jones on that movie, who’s just a terrific artist and an expert in the field of movement.”

Forever actor added, "If you want to witness somebody bringing a character to life physically, he’s just untouchable."

He continued: "So there was definitely that sort of momentum, and the plan was to do three movies, but these decisions are beyond my control."

Although he is still unsure why the movie got cancelled, Gruffudd stepped out on Los Angeles red carpet of Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which brings the characters to life with a new cast, staring, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

The film is now running in theatres.