Zawe Ashton finally breaks silence on her relationship with Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton expecting their second baby

Zawe Ashton has cleared the air about her relationship with the Marvel actor Tom Hiddleston.

The 41-year-old British star allegedly referred Hiddleston as her "husband" last month, which ignited speculations that the couple has secretly tied the knot.

The Marvels actress opened that she has witnessed a lot of toxic paragraphs about their association.

Ashton already shares a son with the 44-year-old actor and now, the duo is expecting another kid.

While addressing their bond, Zawe added, “We’ve been engaged for a long time, and there have been publications that have named us husband and wife already.”

In an episode of Lilly Allen and Miquita Oliver’s Miss Me? Podcast, she said, “Those text messages [from friends and family] were very... there were some toxic paragraphs that were thrown my way. “

The playwright subtly said that “we didn’t do anything in secret. We haven’t eloped.”

She explained, “It’s just a semantics thing. We call each other husband and wife.”

“At some point, you’re like, girlfriend, boyfriend... We just had a kid with another one on the way.”

Zawe and Tom met on the sets of Betrayal in 2019. They made their first appearance as a couple in 2021 at the Tony Awards.

They welcomed their first kid in 2022, and baby no. 2 is on the way.