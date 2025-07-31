Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel come face to face again after years long feud

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon reunite after two decades of drama

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon crossed paths once again as they fought a million-dollar battle.

The 54-year-old filmmaker and the TV show host, 57, appeared together on the July 30 episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, with Damon answering the trivia with Ken Jennings and Kimmel hosting the show.

The pair ended up winning the prize after they answered the two final questions correctly. The money will be going to Damon’s nonprofit, Water.org which supplies clean water to unprivileged communities.

"I'm begrudgingly going to shake your hand," Kimmel told Damon as he handed him the check after the confetti dropped in celebration.

During the July 23 episode, Damon walked in as Jennings’s trivia partner, which Kimmel exclaimed was a “betrayal” as Jennings’ part.

"I'm not on your stupid show, I'm on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," replied his nemesis, Damon. "That's way better."

Kimmel and Damon’s sarcastic feud started back in 2005 when Kimmel poked fun at the Good Will Hunting creator on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the two have kept it up since.