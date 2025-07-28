Vanessa Kirby shares rare insight about birth scene in 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Vanessa Kirby, Pero Pascal to reunite in 'Avengers: Doomsday' in 2026

Vanessa Kirby has spilled beans from the making of the new Marvel film Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The 37-year-old made her MCU debut as "Sue Storm" along with Pedro Pascal’s "Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic" in the new action sci-fi.

The movie features them as a couple who welcomes a baby girl together. While talking about that specific scene, Vanessa confessed that "people only saw a few shots, however, hundred of them were shot while filming the movie".

She admitted losing her “voice” while shooting the challenging scene.

The Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning star told Variety, "We had an amazing couple of weeks shooting that sequence in that spaceship. I loved every minute. I lost my voice by the end.”

"You only see a few shots in there, but we did hundreds, just roaring the whole time.”

Kirby also revealed that the crew members on the sets had to wear earplugs during the filming.

“I think the crew had to get earplugs by the end. It was a very beautiful thing to shoot. I felt so supported by those actors."

Directed by Matt Shakman, Fantastic Four also features Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and others.