James Gunn gets honest about Alan Ritchson’s casting for DCU’s ‘Batman’

James Gunn has recently cleared out rumours about Alan Ritchson being cast for the DCU’s Batman.

The director responded to ongoing casting discussion during an appearance on latest episode of Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I am a big Alan Ritchson fan, both as an actor and as a guy… let’s just wait to see what happens,” said the 58-year-old.

However, when podcast host asked directly from the director, he replied, “Let’s see where the script comes in. It’s not the furthest along thing.”

“We have things that are much further along than that,” added the movie-maker.

In a separate Collider interview, James restated, “I haven’t thought of casting Alan yet.”

Interestingly, James hadn’t confirmed about casting Alan for the role but he was tentative to dismiss the rumour.

Addressing Batman’s first appearance in the DCU, the director told the outlet that he could not confirm if The Brave and the Bold would mark the official debut.

But he mentioned that it would “probably not” release in the same calendar year as The Batman: Part II, which arrives on October 1, 2027.

Meanwhile, Alan also showed interest in the Batman role as he revealed to WIRED, “You wouldn’t even have to pay me to be Batman… ‘Gotham is mine.’ Look at that. I don’t even have to practice.”