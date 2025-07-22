Orlando Bloom spills unique parenting strategy with kids after breakup

Orlando Bloom has recently spilled parenting strategy after his breakup from Katy Perry earlier this year.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who shares four-year-old daughter with Katy, reflected on the struggles of parenting in a new interview on The Oprah Podcast.

“I think my job as a parent now is to allow my children to grow without getting in their way,” said the 48-year-old.

Orlando continued, “It's sort of like, don't get in the way of anyone else's journey.”

Sharing key secret to parenting style, the Troy actor pointed out, “Don't let anyone get in the way of your journey, and just be grateful for the opportunities that are presented to you, and see the challenges of the dynamic that are in front of you as an opportunity for you to grow.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Orlando also discussed Hoffman process which he used while dealing with 14-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with former wife Miranda Kerr.

“I'm not saying I'm perfect. It's not easy at all, but it is something that without the Hoffman process, I don't think I could say I would have understood,” mentioned the Deep Cover actor.

Orlando told the podcast host, “I think I could have been easily triggered.”

“Now, even if I am and if we come across a situation that we're in conflict about [something], I can take a step back,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Orlando added, “I can let some time pass and then we can re-engage in a conversation where I'm looking at everything from [Flynn's] perspective whilst trying to lay in my thinking without it overwhelming or getting in the way of his process.”