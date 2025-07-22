‘Supergirl’ screen writer set to write another major franchise reboot

Supergirl screenwriter Ana Nougueria has been tapped to write two major superhero film reboots for DC Studio.

Nougueria began her career as an actress, starring in The Michael J. Fox Show, The Vampire Diaries and a crime series the Hightown.

The upcoming film Supergirl, directed by Craig Gillespie and starring Milly Alcock, will mark Nougueria's first time producing feature-length script.

According to Variety, her next projects include writing the script for Wonder Woman. She is also writing a live-action version of Teen Titans.

The studio's co-chief and Superman's director James Gunn, in June, told the Entertainment Weekly, that a Wonder Woman movie "is being written right now."

Wonder Woman or Princess Diana of Themyscira, is a superheroine from DC Comics, first appeared in 1941 All Star Comics. Created by William Moulton Marston, she is an Amazonian trained as a warrior and blessed by Greek gods with superhuman strength.

She is also one of the founding members of Justice League including, Superman and Batman.

While Wonder Woman and other DCU projects are in development, the next superhero film, Supergirl is set to premiere on June 26, 2026.