‘Dawson’s Creek’ stars Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson reunite for new film

‘Dawson’s Creek’ stars Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson reunites for new film

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are set to grace the big screen together, 22 years after their breakthrough roles in hit teen drama Dawson's Creek.

The two co-stars were not only an on-screen couple during the early seasons of the show but they also dated in real life around 1997-98. Around that time, Holmes told Rolling Stone, "I'm just going to say that I met somebody last year, I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable."

The Batman Begins star is now set to write, direct and star in the Happy Hours trilogy with Jackson, as per Deadline.

According to the outlet, the plot follows two people (Jackson and Holmes) navigating their relationship within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love, despite life's inevitable obstacles.

It’s a character-driven dramedy that explores the emotional journey of young loves who reconnect as adults, with the connective thread of shared joys, loss, and hope.

The duo was also spotted together walking down the New York City streets on Monday.

Jackson sported an olive green jacket with a black crew neck paired with faded blue jeans and brown shoes. He completed his look with a brown crossbody bag.

Meanwhile, Holmes donned a pink plaid button-down over grey shirt, styled with black-wide leg pants and brown shoes. She accessorised her look with a black shoulder bag and a silver watch.

Production for the first instalment is already underway in New York, with parts two and three expected to follow.

The rest of the cast includes, Mary-Louise Parker, Constance Wu, Joe Tippett, John McGinty, Donald Webber Jr, Nathan Darrow, Johnna Dias-Watson and Jack Martin.

Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler are producing alongside Peter Coleman and Paula P. Manzanedo.

The release date of the trilogy is yet to be announced.