Jennifer Aniston's close friend Jason Bateman skeptical of her new romance?

Jennifer Aniston sparks dating rumours with British author Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston has sparked romance rumours seven years after parting ways with husband, Justin Theroux.

The Friends famed Hollywood icon has sparked dating rumours with Jim Curtis. The two were spotted spending time together in the beginning of July.

One of her close friends revealed that both Jennifer and Jim are in a good place and that their relationship is "progressing quickly" despite dating for a few months.

Meanwhile, the Murder Mystery actress’ close circle also seem to approve their relationship.

Aniston’s close pal Jason Bateman also thinks Curtis is perfect for the 56-year-old star. “Jason Bateman and his wife love him”, source told US Weekly.

Bateman is not at all doubtful of the author, rather, he approves Jim for Jennifer as he believes that the 50-year-old is “hilarious”.

“Jim and Jason are friends, and Jim thinks Jason is hilarious”, claims the insider.

On the other hand, the Just go With It actress “really likes him and is very open to a serious thing.”

Aniston was initially married to Brad Pitt. But the couple split in 2005.

Later, she tied the knot with Theroux in 2015. The duo parted ways three years after their marriage.