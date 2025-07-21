Marvel president Kevin Feige weighs in on DC ‘Superman’

Marvel's chief Kevin Feige shared his thoughts on new Superman.

Feige, who held a press event at Marvel Studio's Burbank headquarters to promote The Fantastic Four: First Steps and talk about other developments in the franchise, also took his time praising James Gunn flick.

In conversation with The Wrap, the franchise head, who watched the film at Leicester Square movie theatre in London, said, "I texted James [Gunn] and I liked a lot."

"I'd love to just jump right into it. You don’t know who Mr. Terrific is, though. You’ll figure it out. No, this is a, this is a fully fleshed-out world," he added.

Feige continued, "It was great, and that is what I want people to remember."

The Marvel boss also went on to laud the lead actor David Corenswet on his performance as the titular Man of Steel.

"I think he's a great, charming, amazing, Superman and his interviews are great," he said. "I want to watch. I can’t remember what he's done. I didn’t never really know before."

Fiege also noted that while watching the film he saw influences of Marvel on Gunn in the story telling. According to him, when he told Gunn about it the Superman director said, "Wouldn't exist without you guys.'"

Superman is now running in theatres.