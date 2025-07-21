Tom Holland to play ‘proper Spider-Man’ in new solo-focused film

Marvel Studios set internet abuzz with recent 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' update

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to feature Tom Holland as a “proper Spider-Man”.

The 29-year-old star, known for his portrayal of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will return as a more independent superhero in the upcoming project.

During the promotion of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige thrilled fans with an exciting update, saying, “I think there’s a promise at the end of No Way Home, that for as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories him for being a proper Spider-Man. Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with – for lack of better terms – street level crime, as opposed to world-ending events.”

Later in the conversation, Feige reflected on director Destin Daniel Cretton’s approach to using Jon Bernthal’s role, The Punisher, in the film.

Speaking exclusively, he added, “So when you do that, you say, okay, who are the other street-level characters that we’ve never seen him interact with? And of course, I love that The Punisher started in a Spider-Man comic. That great cover… I don’t want to say too much, but Destin – I will say too much – Destin is doing an amazing job right now on that movie, which starts shooting very soon.”

This update comes shortly after the Uncharted actor described the new project as a “breath of fresh air”.

Alongside Holland and Bernthal, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also feature Zendaya as Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones- Watson and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds.

For the unversed, Destin’s directorial is slated for release on July 31, 2026, while plot details remain under wraps.