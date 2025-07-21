Jenna Ortega excites 'Wednesday' fans with huge news ahead of season 2

‘Wednesday’ season 2 announce Doom Tour in Australia with Jenna Ortega

Wednesday season two has made an exciting news for Australian fans.

The streaming platform, Netflix, has announced that horror-comedy show star Jenna Ortega, along with her director Tom Burton, and co-star Emma Myers will visit Sydney as part of the global Doom Tour to promote the show's upcoming second season.

The appearance will be followed by the premiere of Part 1 of Season 2 on August 6, with Part 2 set to debut September 3.

"This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore," the co-showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Tudum.

Millar added, "Nothing is what it seems in Season 2. Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore."

"It's the first time she's returned to a school willingly. But as soon as she gets back, nothing happens that she’s expecting," he continued. "She thinks she's going to be in control, that she knows where all the bodies are buried and she doesn't."

The new season also introduces viewers to new faces, including Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor.

It is to be noted that fans can register for tickets to the Sydney event beginning July 23.