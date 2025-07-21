Jennifer Garner pays tribute to pal Judy Greer with throwback pictures

Jennifer Garner celebrates friendship with Judy Greer sharing snaps from decades ago

Judy Greer and Jennifer Garner have spent 22 years of their lives together and are excited to spend more.

The 53-year-old actress gave an adorable shout out to her 13 Going on 30 costar as she marked her 50th birthday on Sunday, July 20.

The Elektra star took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with her bestie as the two grew up over the years.

"We were friends before taking pictures was a thing, but there is still a little documentation. 266 months of 'JG' and 600 months of @missjudygreer. Happy 50th, Judy! I love you!," Garner wrote in the caption alongside the carousel.

The carousel offered a rare glimpse into Garner and Greer’s bond as the two were seen wearing their matching "Jennifer Garner & Judy Greer" sweatshirts, posing together, doing a 13 Going on 30 cast reunion Zoom call with Mark Ruffalo, hanging out wearing masks during COVID, and taking lots of selfies.

The besties first connected while filming their 2004 movie, 13 Going on 30, and have stayed by each other’s side through marriages, parenthood, and other phases of life.

Greer and Garner have celebrated all of their milestones together, including the time when Garner received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

At the time, Greer gave a heartfelt speech about her friend, saying, "The minute I met JG at our first rehearsal for 13 Going on 30, I knew that I [wanted to keep in touch.] I was, and still am, so inspired by her devotion to her girlfriends, and I am so lucky to be one of them."