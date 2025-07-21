Jacob Elordi leaves fans curious after outing with mystery man

Jacob Elordi has once again stirred a new round of internet's favourite chatters with his recent outing.

A series of photos circulating on social media since last week have fueled a fresh debate about The Kissing Booth star’s sexuality.

The 28-year-old actor was seen having fun with a mystery man, with several snapshots capturing their playful interactions.

In one photo, the Euphoria actor can be seen leaning back against a wall, holding either a cigarette or a "joint", as he and the other man appeared to be jokingly fighting over a mobile screen.

In another image, the two were seen walking side-by-side, drinks in hand, both wearing baseball caps and sunglasses.

Curious fans flocked to the comments section, raising questions about the nature of the relationship between the two.

"Is this his boyfriend?" one follower asked, while others quickly joined in with "Who is he?" and "Who’s this guy with him?"

As the gay narrative heated, the Saltburn actor's supporters were quick to clear the air with some responding, "He's straight. That’s his bestie lol," referring to the other man in the photos.

Fans also pointed out that just because Elordi portrays characters with diverse sexual orientations, it doesn't mean his personal life mirrors those roles.

This latest buzz stems from the discussion about his portrayal of complex characters.

Elordi's role in Euphoria, On Swift Horses and the alleged flirtatious moments with Saltburn co-star Barry Keoghan during the promotional campaign have both been subjects of intense fan speculation about his gender identity.