Jason Momoa makes 'Chief of War' premiere a family affair

Jason Momoa brought more than just star power to the red carpet, he brought his kids, too.

The 45-year-old actor was joined by his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and daughter, Lola, at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Chief of War, held on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, on Friday, July 18.

For the occasion, the Aquaman star proudly embraced his Hawaiian roots, wearing a striking black, red, and yellow feathered cape over a fitted black T-shirt and dark pants.

Paired with tan boots, a matching belt and dark sunglasses, Jason completed his look for the day.

Meanwhile his 16-year-old boy, who will be making his acting debut alongside his dad in the upcoming film Dune 3, and his daughter, who will turn 18 this Monday, donned similar cape over their respective outfits for their rare red carpet appearances.

Jason, who shares his teenage kids with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, snapped various photos with his two kids.

In addition, a video captured the father spotting his children in the crowd and waving at them, melting hearts of his fans.

"Awww. He spotted his babies! He was so stoked," one gushed while another wrote, "Sweet guy. Softie. Love his kids."

In addition to the teenage siblings Jason’s girlfriend Adria Arjona, 33 joined the family and strike poses alongside him at the red carpet.