Cillian Murphy admits learning important lesson with after 'Peaky Blinders'

'Peaky Blinders' movie is expected to release in late 2025

Peaky Blinders made Cillian Murphy rise to great prominence.

Backed by Netflix, the superhit series features the Oppenheimer star as gangster named Tommy Shelby, who leads a gang based in Birmingham.

The 49-year-old Irish actor’s efforts and commitment paid off quite well as the show turned out to be the most-streamed drama at the time.

Cillian admitted that he closely witnessed the experience of growing older with a character during the portrayal of Shelby.

He explained to Entertainment Weekly, “I’ve never had that experience of growing older with a character or being able to inhabit it to a point where the character starts thinking for you in the performance.”

After working on six seasons, Murphy felt that it was character that was in control.

“That happened toward, certainly, series four, five, and six. It was definitely the character who was in control of the vehicle, if you know what I mean”, he said.

The Batman Begins actor is all set to reprise his popular role in Peaky Blinders film, which is also backed by Netflix.

Steven Knight has returned as the screenwriter of the upcoming project that is expected to release in late 2025.