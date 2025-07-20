Freddie Prinze Jr spills secret to long-lasting marriage to ‘Buffy’ star

Hollywood star Freddie Prinze Jr has recently spilled the secret to long-lasting marriage to actress Sarah Michelle Gellar.

In a new interview with Variety, the Scooby-Doo actor reflected on his 23-year marriage to Sarah and how he maintained their relationship in Hollywood.

“Marriage is hard no matter what business you’re in,” said the 49-year-old.

Freddie continued, “What works for us might not work for everyone else.”

“We work at it. I’m not perfect. She’s not perfect. We piss each other off, but we respect one another. We were friends first,” explained the Summer Catch actor.

Freddie noted that it was not only a physical attraction but there was friendship and trust among their relation.

However, the actor knew people “who have done it other way and their relationships are just as strong as mine”.

For the unversed, Freddie and Sarah met first time while filming 1997 movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Interestingly, the couple later became friends and after three years they turned romantic

Elsewhere in the Variety interview, Freddie said that he treasured his family life.

"I just love my kids… My daughter is away for the summer, and I hate it,” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, the actor added, “I like hanging out with my son — he’s really funny. I love my wife, man. I married her for a reason.”