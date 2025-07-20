Amber Heard flashes rare smile as new project nears premeire

Amber Heard beamed with joy as her first major gig since the Johnny Depp defamation trial is now on the horizon.

In a rare appearance alongside her Spirit of the People costars and fellow actors at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, the 39-year-old actress flashed bright smile while posing for a few shots.

In a solo photo, Heard, who recently welcomed twins, could be seen smiling while surrounded by nature. In addition, the new photo shoot for Vogue magazine captured the actress glowing alongside Pamela Anderson, Whitney Peak, William Jackson Harper and Chris Messina.

Per the Williamstown website, Heard will play a character named Genevieve in Spirit of the People.

The production will mark her first acting gig since 2023, following her appearances in In the Fire and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Heard will be starring in Jeremy O. Harris' new play at the Massachusetts festival's MainStage Theatre this summer.

The theater role comes three years after Heard's legal battles with ex-husband Depp concluded in 2022 and just months after she announced on May 11 that she had welcomed twins, daughter Agnes and son Ocean.