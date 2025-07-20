James Gunn reveals purpose of Milly Alcock's surprise cameo in 'Superman'

Milly Alcock's 'Supergirl' movie is set to release in 2026

David Corenswet’s Superman movie had a special cameo appearance by Milly Alcock.

The 25-year-old marked a surprise presence as Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl towards the end of the movie.

Kara shows up at the Fortress of Solitude to pick up Krypto the dog, who is protected by Superman throughout the film.

One of the reasons of adding her cameo in the 2025 action sci-fi was giving the DCU fans an introduction to the "Girl of Steel" as a standalone film is set to arrive in 2026.

Director James Gunn explained that it was important to bring in Supergirl at the end of the movie.

“The main reason for Kara showing up is to show that Superman not only risked his life to go save a dog that was his dog, that so many of us would do, he was watching the dog for somebody else.”

The 58-year-old filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly, that the superhero is focused on saving the world every two seconds and “even still, he goes to the ends of the earth for that dog.”

For the James, the most touching part of the movie is when Lois Lane says, "It's just a dog," and he says, "Yeah, not even a very good one, but it's probably scared.”

DC CEO explains, “It just shows you the depths of his empathy. I find that so touching. Then, when you find out at the end, it's not even his dog; she just left it with him.”