Sandra Oh gets honest about her experience on Grey’s Anatomy show

Sandra Oh has recently made honest admission about her experience of leaving the long-running drama, Grey’s Anatomy show.

The actress, who played Dr Cristina Yang on the hit medical drama for 10 years, opened up about her journal entry she made on April 25, 2014 in a new interview with The New York Times.

The Princess Diaries actress wrote, “Yesterday was my very last day of work on Grey’s Anatomy. ‘It was joyous.’”

“Took lots of pictures. Lots of hugs,” she continued.

Describing the day as joyous, Sandra told Times, “I’m still figuring out what that decade of my life was. Not everyone gets to know that they’re leaving a show.”

“I was in a very, very fortuitous position, and I took advantage of it fully, meaning that I wanted to leave well,” explained the 54-year-old.

Smurfs actress pointed out that one of her proudest things that she has in her life is how she left the show.”

“I was as conscious as possible with all the crew members and actually even with the public. It was basically to help people say goodbye as I was saying goodbye,” noted Sandra.

Elaborating on returning to the show, the Sideways actress stated, “What I have noticed is the deep appreciation that I have for the people who appreciate Cristina, and it is that love that has made me go, Oh, the fans really, really, really want it.”

“And for the first time, that’s when I started opening up the idea,” she remarked.

Sandra added, “I think to really be true to the people who enjoy your work, you have to be true to yourself. So, at this point, I don’t think so.”