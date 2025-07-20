Lindsay Lohan makes rare comment about her 'Freakier Friday' character

'Freakier Friday' is set to release on August 8

Lindsay Lohan has made an honest confession about her upcoming movie, Freakier Friday.

The 39-year-old star is all set to reprise her role as "Anne Coleman" in the sequel of her 2003 Freaky Friday film that also featured Jamie Lee Curtis.

While talking about the upcoming installment, Lindsay opened that she had a plenty of say in her character’s development especially after she worked as an executive producer on her latest Netflix projects.

She said, "It really came from the movies I was doing with Netflix.”

The Parent Trap actress stated that when she is reading a script, automatically she starts visualizing the look of the character.

In conversation with Empire magazine, "(That journey) was a big part of what the new script was going to be.”

“I like to be fully involved in the projects I do now, from the ground up. I really enjoy sharing my knowledge I've acquired over all these years in the industry, and don't want to let that go to waste. That's a big part of who I am as an actor now”, explained Lindsay.

The forthcoming American fantasy comedy movie, directed by Nisha Ganatra, will reunite Lohan with Curtis again.

Slated to release on August 8, Freakier Friday also features Chad Michael Murra, Julia Butters and Ryan Malgarini.