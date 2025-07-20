Sofia Mattsson exits ‘General Hospital’ after 7 years

Sofia Mattsson's run on 'General Hospital' ends

Sofia Mattsson has officially said goodbye to General Hospital, marking the end of her run as Sasha Gilmore Corbin on the July 18 episode of the ABC daytime drama.

Her character, introduced in 2018, left Port Charles alongside her baby, Daisy, with the help of Jason Morgan, played by Steve Burton.

In the storyline, Sasha relocates to Paris to live with her parents, Holly Sutton and Robert Scorpio. Before Jason returns to the U.S., he tells her she’ll “always have a home to come back to,” hinting at a possible return down the line.

A spokesperson for the series explained that the timing was right for Mattsson to step away.

“There was a good time in the storyline for Sofia to leave to pursue other opportunities in film and TV,” they shared, adding that she’s open to returning in the future.

Executive producer Frank Valentini expressed his admiration for the actress, saying, “I love Sofia, she is a great actress and a dear friend. We will miss her, but we wish her the best in all of her future endeavors.”

Reflecting on her final day on set, Mattsson told TVInsider that it was definitely a heartfelt moment.

“The last day of filming was emotional for sure. Cleaning out my room and knowing that I wouldn’t see all my friends there like usual every other day felt sad. But everyone was so supportive and excited for me.”

Calling her departure “bittersweet,” she said, “I’ve had such a great time, but I’m also excited for a new chapter and to continue my acting journey in new projects.”

Though she’s leaving for now, she hasn’t ruled out coming back.

Mattsson shared that she’s “definitely not opposed to coming back to the soap world” and hinted at new roles ahead, saying she has “some exciting new projects in the works, so I hope to see everyone through another screen soon!”

Beyond her memorable time on General Hospital, Mattsson’s acting credits also include appearances on NCIS and Two and a Half Men.