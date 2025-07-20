Joseph Quinn shares update on Beatles film

Joseph Quinn has confirmed the screen test for upcoming Beatles film is underway.

Helmed by Sam Mendes, the four separate Beatles biopics, starring Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Harris Dickson as John Lennon and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison is now under development.

The announcement came unexpectedly during Quinn's appearance at the BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast show along Fantastic Four co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

During the radio show, they played a game called "Sitting Down or Standing Up" where the A-lister star phone calls their famous celebrity friend asking them whether they are sitting or standing.

The Stranger Things actor ringed the Saltburn star. Once he attended the call, Quinn asked, "Are you standing up or are you sat down?"

Keoghan nervously replied, "I'm sat down," then quipped, "What's happening? Are you pregnant? What's happening?"

Quinn then explained where he was and the game that they were playing. When he was about to end the call, Keoghan said, "I'm on the radio. I wanna make most of this."

The Gladiator II star then asked The Batman actor if he was in the middle of a screen test.

"I'm doing the screen test," Keoghan confirmed. "It's great. I look amazing. I'm not even messing. I look amazing. I look more Ringo than Ringo looks Ringo."

Quinn agreed, joking, "I bet you do."

They concluded the phone call on Keoghan admitting to missing Quinn on the screen test set. Quinn replied that he "misses" him too and wished him luck hoping "the test goes well."

The four Beatles films are scheduled in cinemas for April 2028.