Gwyneth Paltrow reveals shocking secret about Brad Pitt romance

Gwyneth Paltrow drops bombshell claim about relationship with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt might be a picture perfect couple but things weren’t always so positive behind closed doors.

The 52-year-old actress made a shocking confession in her upcoming book, Gwyneth: The Biography by Amy Odell, which offered a new perspective into the couple’s 1994 relationship.

The Shakespeare in Love star revealed that she found herself crushing on the Hollywood star, Hugh Grant, while she was dating the Fight Club star but had “doubts” about their relationship.

“During Emma’s filming, Gwyneth expressed doubts to one crew member that Pitt was right for her, and admitted that she had a crush on Hugh Grant,” an excerpt from the book revealed, as per People Magazine.

“‘Brad and I had very different upbringings,’ she told an interviewer. ‘So when we go to restaurants and order caviar, I have to say to Brad, “This is beluga and this is osetra.”’

However, after the film was released Paltrow reached out to her pal makeup artist Kevin Aucoin, and she “cried about Pitt multiple times” to the friend.

“He wanted to be with her but seemed to feel threatened by her success and all the attention she received. [Aucoin’s] advice to Gwyneth was frank, ‘You really need to end this,'” the book reveals.