Pete Davidson 'so excited' to become dad: 'Preparing for now'

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson are expecting their first baby together

Pete Davidson’s dream of becoming a father is finally coming true.

As the Saturday Night Live alum and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, surprised the internet with news of their pregnancy, his past comments about fatherhood have resurfaced.

"[I’m] definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever — which I’ve yet to achieve — is I want to have a kid," the actor and comedian, 31, told Kevin Hart during a 2022 interview on Peacock’s Hart to Heart. "That’s like my dream."

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor jokingly added that it seems "super corny," but he couldn’t wait for the little joys of parenting, "It would be so fun to dress up a little dude."

"I’m so excited for that chapter," he exclaimed that time, explaining that he was already "preparing for now" by trying to grow and improve himself "so when that happens it’ll be easier."

Three years later, now, it seems that Davidson is fully ready to embrace fatherhood, as the couple shared the delightful news on Wednesday, July 16.

Hewitt, 29, took to her Instagram to share a carousel of photos and videos. One of the clips includes a video of the soon-to-be mom having a sonogram, while others featured the happy couple cuddled up and glowing with excitement.

"Welp, now everyone knows we had sex," the model jokingly captioned the post, sending fans into a frenzy.



This news came two months after Hewitt and Davidson made their red carpet debut as a couple in May at the Blossom Ball in New York City.