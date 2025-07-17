Tom Hanks gives rare update of his all time favourite Netflix series

Tom Hanks has spoken highly of the Netflix series Narcos, citing its exceptional performances, writing, and direction.

The two-time Oscar winner and five-time Golden Globe recipient expressed his admiration for the show, saying, "It was just great performances, good writing, great direction. We loved it."

Hanks' enthusiasm for Narcos isn't limited to himself; his wife also shares his passion for the series. The show's gripping storyline, which chronicles the life of Pablo Escobar and the Medellín cartel, has clearly resonated with the Hollywood star and his partner.

Narcos has received widespread critical acclaim for its portrayal of the cat-and-mouse game between law enforcement and the cartel. The series explores the complexities of the drug trade and the efforts of the DEA and Colombian authorities to take down Escobar and his associates.

Hanks' endorsement of the series is a testament to Netflix's commitment to producing high-quality content.

The streaming platform has established itself as a hub for engaging and thought-provoking storytelling, and Narcos is just one example of its many acclaimed series.