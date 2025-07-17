Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni takes new turn

The deposition date for Blake Lively has been pushed back by two weeks, from July 17 to July 31, in her ongoing lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

According to court documents per People magazine, both parties mutually agreed to reschedule the deposition, which was initially set to take place in an undisclosed location.

The rescheduling comes amid Lively's lawsuit against Texas-based publicist Jed Wallace, which was recently dismissed on jurisdictional grounds. Lively had filed a civil rights complaint against Wallace, alleging that he was hired by Baldoni's PR team to assist in an alleged smear campaign against her.

While the Gossip Girls star claimed Wallace "weaponized a digital army around the country from New York to Los Angeles to create, seed and promote content that appeared to be authentic on social media platforms and internet chat forums," Judge Lewis J. Liman granted Wallace's motion to dismiss without prejudice.

The judge's dismissal allows Lively to refile the same claim or charges at a later time, giving her until July 31 to file an amended complaint or sue Wallace in a different jurisdiction.

A source close to the situation revealed that both parties wanted more time after the judge's ruling.

In response to the dismissal, Lively's rep stated, "Ms Lively respects the Court’s decision, which has nothing to do with the merits of her allegations about Mr Wallace’s role in the smear campaign and relates solely to the procedural question of whether he is subject to jurisdiction in New York or elsewhere."

The statement added, "We currently are evaluating our numerous options for holding Mr Wallace accountable for the pivotal role he served in the retaliatory effort that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties paid him at least tens of thousands of dollars a month to perform."

The lawsuit is that Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation, allegations he has adamantly denied. Baldoni's counterclaims against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, were dismissed in June 2025, and his legal team opted not to refile amended versions of those claims.

Attorneys for both Lively and Baldoni have indicated that they plan to testify during the trial scheduled to take place in March 2026 in New York.