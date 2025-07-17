‘Harry Potter’ TV series takes meaningful step for education of young stars

‘Harry Potter’ studio reveals details about young stars academic schedule

The Harry Potter reboot series will be starring a lot of young actors who are still going to school. In light of that, the studio shared the academic programme for dozens of young actors starring in drama for the next eight to ten years.

The Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, which will be the production house of the upcoming television series, is seemingly building temporary school for child stars to keep up with their studies amid filming .

As per the BBC, Three River District Council is permitting the studio to use "portable buildings as a school facility for the next decade."

"The proposed classrooms have been designed to be used by up to 600 pupils during peak periods, when large crowd scenes are shot, but will typically serve about 150 students," it stated.

"It will operate on weekdays between 05:30 and 20:30 so young actors can fit in their actual studies between night shoots, reshoots and location filming."

Although the documents for school building has not mentioned Harry Potter explicitly, it mentioned "a significant new TV series which will base itself at the studio for the next eight-ten years."

In the proposals, it was specified that the school infrastructure will be in place for a maximum period of 10 years.

Earlier this week, the studio also released the lead star Dominic McLaughlin first look as the "Boy who lived" in his wizard uniform along with the announcement of "series is now in production."

Harry Potter reboot series is set to premiere somewhere in 2027.