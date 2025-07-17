Millie Bobby Brown signs new Netflix project after ‘Stranger Things’ role

Millie Bobby Brown to star in rom-com after intense ‘Stranger Things’ role

Millie Bobby Brown embraced a light-hearted role after giving a challenging performance as Eleven in Stranger Things.

The Enola Holmes actor is set to co-star with Gabriel LaBelle in upcoming Netflix original film, Just Picture It.

According to its official Instagram account the logline of the film states, "Two college students are surprised when their phones glitch and start showing them pictures from 10 years in the future featuring them as a happily married couple with kids."

Lee Toland Krieger will helm the film and Jesse Laskey is the writer of the project.

Other than performing in the movie, Brown will also produce it alongside Joe Roth and Jeff Kircschenbaum.

Meanwhile, the Executive producers include Alyssa Altman, 21-year-old artist's husband Jake Bongiovi, Isobel Roberts and David Kern.

This is not the first time the British actress will be producing a project, previously, she executive produced and starred in Enola Holmes 3 and movie Damsel.

LaBelle had his breakthrough as young Steven Spielberg in the director's semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans. He then starred in Saturday Night, based on true story of the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live.

While the streamer has yet to announce the release date of Just Picture It, Brown will appear in Stranger Things fifth and final season. It will come out in three parts later this year, November 26, December 25 and the finale on December 31.