Meghan Markle sends birthday love as Palace celebrates Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle sends birthday love as Palace celebrates Camilla’s birthday

Meghan Markle is celebrating a special occasion all the way from Montecito to across the pond as Prince Harry is seemingly making peace with the royals.

The Duchess of Sussex, who runs her own lifestyle brand As Ever, gave a fresh update following her recent launch of the Napa Valley rosé wine earlier this month.

On Wednesday evening, according to Meghan’s local time and just one day before Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday, the Duchess shared a video of her unboxing a crate of wine in what appeared to be a custom, premium wooden packaging.

Set to the tune of Please Mr. Postman by The Marvelettes, Meghan lifted the lid, carrying the embossed As Ever logo, to reveal three bottles placed in its separate sections.

She captioned it, “Sending birthday love – (both near and far) to my ladies”.

The post notably came just hours after Buckingham Palace had released a new portrait of King Charles’s wife ahead of the big celebration.

Photographed by Chris Jackson, Camilla was seen smiling at her private home in Wiltshire earlier this month.

As Prince Harry and King Charles seem to be moving towards a reconciliation following a ‘peace summit’ between the top Sussex aides and the King’s communication secretary, it appears that Meghan is also extending an olive branch.

The timing paired with the caption appeared deliberate in an attempt to make amends with Camilla. Harry had previously made some rude remarks about his stepmother in his memoir Spare. It is possible that Meghan is trying to help things along so that Harry can finally put an end to the feud with the royals.