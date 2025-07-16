Elsa Pataky sets record straight on marriage troubles with Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky put rumours of marital troubles to rest with a candid move during her separation from husband Chris Hemsworth.

On Wednesday, July 15, the Fast & Furious star shared behind-the-scenes moments from the set of her upcoming Spanish TV series, Matices, on Instagram.

"Working in Spain again with my favourites! [red heart emoji]" she captioned the post, which featured her enjoying her time on the set with her colleagues.

It appears that Pataky’s time away from Hemsworth is simply the result of work obligations.

The actress, 48, is currently filming in her native Spain, where the series is expected to premiere in May.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth, 41, made a solo appearance at Wimbledon over the weekend, attending Evian’s VIP suite on the final day of the tournament.

The Thor star was seen smiling in photos with Dame Helen Mirren and rapper Stormzy.

Marriage trouble rumours started to swirl, as the couple, married for over a decade, haven’t been photographed together recently and have taken separate trips.

The Avengers actor travel to Hossegor, France, with longtime friend and personal trainer Luke Zocchi, and Elsa stays back in Spain for both work and downtime.

While the pair has yet to directly address the rumours, Elsa’s latest post appeared to be sending a subtle message: the distance is professional, not personal.