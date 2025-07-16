Dakota, Elle Fanning enjoy sisters night out at celeb hotspot

Dakota and Elle Fanning serve ultimate sibling goals during Los Angeles outing
Dakota and Elle Fanning filled the Los Angeles streets with the ultimate siblings’ goals energy.
On Tuesday, July 15, A Complete Unknown star and Dakota, 31, stepped out together to spend some quality time together, enjoying a siblings only dinner at the celebrity hotspot.
The Watchers actress and Elle, 27, were spotted leaving an Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica after enjoying a meal.
The Maleficent actress and her older sister turned heads in chic outfits. For the occasion, Elle donned a black dress and added a few inches to her frme with coordinated heels.
She completed her stylish look with red lipstick. Meanwhile, Dakota opted for a white blouse.
The Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood actress coupled her top with a pair of black trousers.
The fanning sisters seemed to be having a blast of a day with Elle and Dakota laughing and giggling while settling in a taxi outside the venue.
The duo was taking a well-deserved break from their packed calendars to reconnect and appeared genuinely happy.
Additionally, Elle and Dakota aren’t the only siblings. The sisters have one younger brother named Hunter Fanning.
