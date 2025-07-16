Dakota, Elle Fanning enjoy sisters night out at celeb hotspot

Dakota and Elle Fanning filled the Los Angeles streets with the ultimate siblings’ goals energy.

On Tuesday, July 15, A Complete Unknown star and Dakota, 31, stepped out together to spend some quality time together, enjoying a siblings only dinner at the celebrity hotspot.

The Watchers actress and Elle, 27, were spotted leaving an Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica after enjoying a meal.

The Maleficent actress and her older sister turned heads in chic outfits. For the occasion, Elle donned a black dress and added a few inches to her frme with coordinated heels.

She completed her stylish look with red lipstick. Meanwhile, Dakota opted for a white blouse.

The Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood actress coupled her top with a pair of black trousers.

The fanning sisters seemed to be having a blast of a day with Elle and Dakota laughing and giggling while settling in a taxi outside the venue.

The duo was taking a well-deserved break from their packed calendars to reconnect and appeared genuinely happy.

Additionally, Elle and Dakota aren’t the only siblings. The sisters have one younger brother named Hunter Fanning.