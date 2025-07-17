Jennifer Garner, John Miller have 'embraced' family life together: source

John Miller and Jennifer Garner are happier than ever despite swirling rumours

Jennifer Garner and John Miller might keep it lowkey but their love is touching the highest horizons.

The 53-year-old actress and the businessman, 47, who have been together since 2018, are still going strong despite the rumours claiming estrangement between the couple because of Garner’s closeness to her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

The 13 Going on 30 star and Miller have reportedly “hit a stride as a couple and those who know them say this is the most solid and connected they’ve ever been.”

According to an insider close to the couple, Miller is actually really supportive of the healthy co-parenting relationship Garner and the Good Will Hunting star, who share kids Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Sam, 13, have maintained over the years.

“John has also embraced Jen’s family life. He’s been patient, supportive and deeply respectful of her dynamic with Ben and the kids,” the source added of the couple.

Garner and Miller tend to keep their relationship mostly private, focusing on their bond away from the public eye.

This comes after Garner and Affleck were recently spotted watching Boston Red Sox play against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on Friday, July 11, along with their children.