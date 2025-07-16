Joaquin Phoenix finally breaks silence on David Letterman interview

Joaquin Phoenix has recently broken silence on infamous David Letterman interview.

The Joker star recalled his awkward interview with David in 2009 during an appearance on latest episode on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on July 15.

Sharing his experience after more than 16 years, Joaquin told Stephen, “When I came on this show with Dave, I originally did the pre-interview in character and I realised that it was just a little silly.”

Therefore, the Gladiator actor “called them back and I said, ‘Listen, this is what I’m doing. I’m coming out here and I’m doing this whole thing. And I just want Dave to like, lacerate me. I just want it to be really dangerous’”.

Joaquin mentioned, “That was the kind of intention — I just always wanted to get this reaction and see how I would respond to that.”

“So, it was beneficial for no one to know, except when needed,” he declared.

However, the Walk the Line actor confessed that the interview was “horrible”.

“It was so uncomfortable. I regret it, I’ll never do it again. I’m so sorry,” he stated.

Before concluding, Joaquin reflected on the moment and said, “It was strange because in some ways, it was a success, and it was also just one of the worst nights of my life.”