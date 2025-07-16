Angelina Jolie’s dad shares amazing camaraderie with Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is eager to clear out his rift with his kids with the help of Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight.

According to RadarOnline.com, a source revealed that he’s requesting the Maleficent actress’ father to “step in to make peace” among them after going through a stormy divorce from Angelina.

“Brad's asking other family members and LA friends to help, too, but he's starting with Jon and hoping he has the impact,” said an insider.

However, the source explained that the Troy star reached out Jon and put their heads together to figure out “how to fix” things.

It is pertinent to mention that Brad’s six kids have reportedly sided with their mother after their parents’ split in 2016.

The source further said, “Poor Jon sees nothing of the extended family now either, and now that he's edging into his 80s, time's running out.”

“He's been totally cut off by her because of his political beliefs,” added an insider.

Reflecting on Brad’s bond with Angelina’s father, the source noted that Jon “is a proud opposite politically – he's a proud supporter of (Donald) Trump and Brad's always leaned liberal for Hollywood”.

“Jon is willing to reach out to Angie for Brad, but really isn't expecting his hopes up,” pointed out an insider.

The source explained, “At the end of the day, it's up to the kids if they want to reconcile with their dad and reestablish that trust and warmth again.’

But at this point, an insider noted, “It’s worth a shot.”