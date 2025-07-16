Hayley Atwell makes rare comment on Mission: Impossible costar

Hayley Atwell still can’t stop singing praises of her Mission: Impossible costar Tom Cruise two months after her movie release.

Black Mirror actress, who worked with Tom on the last two MI movies, was said to be romantically involved which she previously dismissed, saying he was “more like an uncle” to her.

Nevertheless, Hayley lauded Tom describing him as “a very magnetic movie star”.

The Duchess actress opened up that he was “hard working and dedicated” as well as “the real star” behind the Mission: Impossible franchise.

For the unversed, Hayley is engaged to music producer Ned Wolfgang Kelly and Tom, on the other hand, is rumoured to be dating actress Ana de Armas.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Avengers actress shared her experience of becoming a mother in 2024 and even filming MI and doing theatre work.

“I was juggling having physical changes in my body, having a child, while also doing a play live, and then going back to a franchise,” explained the 43-year-old.

Before concluding, Hayley added, “I think it shows that I have grown enormously as an individual.”