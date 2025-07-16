Edi Gathegi spills fitness and diet secrets for ‘Superman’ role

Edi Gathegi has recently spilled fitness secret to get in shape for his role in Superman movie.

In an exclusive interview with GQ magazine, the Twilight star, who plays the role of Mister Terrific in the James Gunn movie, discussed his fitness routine and intuitive eating for achieving incredible body.

“Part of my process of getting ready for 'Superman' was training with this brilliant south Indonesian martial artist,” said the 46-year-old.

House actor revealed that he learned Silat and Kali, which is a Filipino and Thai martial art.

“It was all about stances and flow and footwork, and we did a little bit of capoeira," he told the outlet.

Considering his role, Edi tried to focus on his agility and mobility so that he could perform the action sequences properly.

“You can't just be bulky, you also have to be able to move,” he remarked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Edi shared his eating routine for calorie control.

“My lunch is a variation of the protein, the brown rice, and the veg. Then dinner's a repeat, and I'll probably do two shakes scattered in there throughout the day,” he explained.

Edi clarified that he’s not running after wellness trends like cold plunges and red-light therapy.

“I'm not doing any. You do that when you're trying to find your thing,” continued the actor.

Edi added, “I guess I've landed at a place where I'm just so grateful for the life that I have, and I'm in awe.”