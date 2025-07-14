Tom Holland spills exciting details about 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland, Zendaya to reunite in 2026 'Spider-Man' movie

Tom Holland has briefed about the upcoming Spider-Man movie.

The 29-year-old has been playing the titular role since 2017s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Holland is all set to get into the suit of the Marvel superhero once again for a new sequel scheduled to come out in 2026.

In a recent interview, the Uncharted star shared exciting details about the upcoming movie titled, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

According to Tom, the new installment is going to be much better than the previous one, released in 2021.

In conversation with Flip Your Wig, the English actor stated, “I’m obviously over the moon and so excited.”

“Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal, and I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID. We shot the entire film on stages.”

As per Holland, the new movie will be shot in "real locations" as there are no COVID restrictions anymore.

“Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow”, he shared.

Tom claims that the fourth sequel is going to feel like a breath of fresh air.