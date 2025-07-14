David Corenswet reveals his reaction to Bradley Cooper's 'Superman' cameo

Superman star David Corenswet has recently revealed his honest reaction to Bradley Cooper’s cameo appearance in their new DC movie.

The Twisters actor was asked by a reporter about sharing any screen time with Bradley Cooper, who plays the role of Superman’s father during their movie promotion.

To which, David replied, “No, I haven’t met the man and frankly not happy about it.”

The Pearl actor told Entertainment Tonight that he was “very excited” to learn that Bradley was “gonna play my dad” in the movie.

David added that he’s “a big fan of Bradley’ and “we are both from Philadelphia area”.

“We know some people in common,” continued the 32-year-old.

The Greatest Hills star remarked, “I have not seen Bradley’s performance yet, so I wanna meet him.”

In the same interview with ET, director James Gunn explained why he chose Bradley to play a father cameo in a Superman movie.

James told ET, “Bradley is a friend of mine and I needed somebody who had the stature of what we imagine that character being somebody who could walk in the footsteps of Marlon Brando.”

The movie-maker pointed out that Bradley and Angela, who plays Lara, “they had to sit in the big booth with all these cameras as we created a real hologram and they came in and nailed it”.

Meanwhile, Superman is out in theatres now.