Jonathan Bailey reveals Jeff Goldblum advice for 'Jurassic World Reborn'

Jonathan Bailey shared the words of wisdom he received from his Wicked co-star Jeff Goldblum for his role in Jurassic World Reborn.

Goldblum has been part of the Jurassic franchise since 1993's Jurassic Park, as Ian Malcolm, an expert mathematician who specialises in chaos theory.

The character returned in the 1997 sequel and made brief cameos in 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and 2022's Jurassic World: Dominion.

During an appearance on the Capital Breakfast Show, the Bridgerton actor discussed filming in Thailand and shared how Goldblum found out about his casting.

"There was one day which I knew and I didn't say to Jeff," Bailey said. "Then it was announced that week."

Reflecting on working with the actor, he added, "Just being near Jeff is an education in itself. He's an amazing and very special man and obviously iconic in all his roles."

Recalling the advice, Bailey added, "He just said, 'Go and have fun.' So as long as I've made Jeff proud, then it's all good."

In the seventh instalment of the iconic Jurassic saga, Bailey plays Dr Henry Loomis, a palaeontologist recruited by Scarlett Johansson's (Zora Bennett) for a death-defying quest to retrieve genetic material from dinosaurs for further medical advancement for humankind.

Jurassic World Rebirth is now running in theatres.