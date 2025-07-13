'Superman' soars to box office success with $217 million global tally

The DC film starring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero has made a significant impact at the box office, raking in over $122 million in its first weekend of release in the United States.

This impressive debut marks the third-largest opening of 2025, following A Minecraft Movie ($162 million) and Lilo & Stitch ($146 million).

Internationally, the film has brought in an additional $95 million from 78 markets, contributing to a global tally of $217 million.

Despite the film's production costs of $225 million and promotional expenses of roughly $100 million, the movie's success signals a promising start for the relaunched DC Universe.

Superman currently boasts an 82% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating positive reviews from critics. The audience score stands at an impressive 93%, reflecting the film's appeal to viewers.

With Supergirl set to follow in the summer of 2026, the success of Superman bodes well for the future of the DC Universe.

The film's global box office collection has exceeded expectations, with some regions performing better than others.

While Western markets have shown strong support, Asian markets have been somewhat muted, particularly in South Korea and China.

