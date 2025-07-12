Damson Idris shares blunt opinion on method acting

Damson Idris opened up about his thoughts on method acting.

Idris, who is known for his role in F1 as Joshua Pearce, sat down for some chicken nuggets and flirty banter with Amelia Dimoldenberg.

During his appearance at the Chicken Shop Date hosted by Dimoldenberg, he was asked if he was one of those actors who stay in character even after when camera stops rolling.

Idris without missing a beat said, "I mean, I’m not a Method actor, like what?"

When she shared about hearing that he kept his American accent at home, during Snowfall days, he said, "That was in the beginning when I was just trying to figure out that was Franklin you’re talking about."

"Very quickly they were like, 'Shut up and talk normal,'" he said of his family’s response to him staying in character.

Dimoldenberg went to ask him about what he learned from his co-star Brad Pitt during F1, he replied, "To drive fast. He’s the coolest guy in the world."

The logline of the film states, "A retired Formula One driver mentors a young prodigy, pushing him to compete in the Apex Grand Prix while battling his own demons and rekindling his passion for the sport."

Idris' F1 is now playing in theatres.